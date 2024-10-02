CNG cylinder of truck blasts during gas filling, one injured

A 45-year-old man received minor injuries after a CNG tank of a truck blasted during gas filling at a petrol pump in South-West Delhi’s Najafgarh, police said on Wednesday.

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said they received a call at 7:15 am regarding a fire in a vehicle. Three fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot, the DFS added.

The DFS further said that a person named Sanjay, who sustained a minor injury in the incident, received first aid from a private doctor on the spot.

The police stated that the cylinder fragmented into two pieces and dismantled three other cylinders installed beneath the truck, resulting in damage to the vehicle, a CNG filling machine, and a wall of the gas station.

The crime team inspected the spot, and a case was registered under the relevant sections of the BNS.