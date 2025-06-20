CM reviews DJB projects, unveils 45-Point Action Plan for Yamuna rejuvenation

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday chaired a high-level review meeting with Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials, focusing on three key areas: the budgetary action plan, progress on Yamuna river rejuvenation projects, and ongoing water supply and sewerage initiatives.

Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Verma was also present at the meeting. The Chief Minister reiterated that ensuring clean and adequate water supply for every resident of the national capital remains the government’s top priority.

She emphasized that the vision of a modern, clean, and developed Delhi can only be achieved when citizens have access to safe drinking water and an efficient sewage system.

Gupta asserted that the rejuvenation of the Yamuna River is both an environmental and ethical commitment of the government.

According to the Chief Minister, the government is implementing a multi-pronged, phased plan to clean and revive the Yamuna, which includes the treatment of drains, expansion of the sewerage network, and the construction of modern Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs).

She announced that the government is rolling out a comprehensive 45-point action plan aimed at eliminating pollution in the river, restoring its ecosystem, and transforming it into a clean, vibrant, and accessible water body for Delhi residents.

Key focus areas of the plan include the inflow of treated water into the river, drain management, solid waste and sewage management, stormwater management, governance and enforcement mechanisms, gap analysis and monitoring systems, riverfront development, public engagement campaigns, and septage and dairy waste management.

The CM further informed that capacity enhancement and upgradation work is underway at eight existing STPs located in Yamuna Vihar, Okhla, Keshopur, Vasant Kunj, Ghitorni, Mehrauli, Molarbandh, as well as Nilothi and Pappankalan, under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme.

In addition, plans are in progress to set up 13 new Decentralized STPs (DSTPs) under AMRUT 2.0, along with 27 more DSTPs. The CM directed officials to expedite all ongoing STP construction and upgrade works.

Gupta also pointed out that many parts of Delhi are still using decades-old water and sewer pipelines, which are no longer viable given the city’s rapid urban expansion and rising demand. She stressed the need for urgent upgrades.

She revealed that a total of 303 drainage projects are currently being implemented at an estimated cost of ₹8,000 crore, aimed at strengthening the capital’s overall drainage infrastructure.

To address the issue of stormwater entering the sewer system in unauthorized colonies, Gupta directed the departments concerned to prepare and submit a comprehensive action plan.

She concluded the meeting by appealing to Delhi residents to treat the Yamuna as sacred heritage and to actively participate in its preservation so that future generations inherit a clean and healthy river.