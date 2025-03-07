CM Rekha Gupta vows to expand network of Janaushadhi Kendras

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday visited a Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) Kendra in Ashok Vihar and assured that her government would work to expand the network of such centres across the city as per the applicable regulations.

Speaking to the reporters, she said, “The government before us did not implement the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana, maybe because the word ‘Pradhan Mantri’ was attached to the name of this public welfare scheme.”

“Today, on the occasion of the seventh Jan Aushadhi Diwas, I want to congratulate the people of Delhi on the decision to open Janaushadhi Kendra everywhere the rules allow in Delhi… We will follow the decision of the High Court, which says that there should be a Janaushadhi Kendra within 500 meters of every hospital,” she added.

On Thursday, Gupta held an interactive session with traders, business people, and business organizations for their suggestions for the upcoming Delhi Budget 2025.

Business representatives from across the national capital participated in the discussion, highlighting key issues the business community faces.

Speaking to the media, CM Gupta acknowledged the challenges raised during the session and outlined the government’s plans to resolve them.

The CM inspected a school at ward number 55 under her assembly constituency, Shalimar Bagh and said the aim of her government is to provide basic facilities and reach every citizen of the National Capital.