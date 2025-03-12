CM Rekha Gupta calls on LK Advani, VK Malhotra for blessings, guidance

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta met and sought blessings and guidance from veteran BJP leaders including former Deputy Prime Minister L K Advani and renowned educationist V K Malhotra.

Gupta, taking to social media platform X on Wednesday, said Advani’s entire life is a unique example of nation’s service, sacrifice and dedication, which she said is a source of inspiration for everyone.

She posted pictures of the meeting with Advani alongside her post. “I got the opportunity to meet the former Deputy Prime Minister of the country and senior most leader of BJP, Bharat Ratna Honorable Shri Lal Krishna Advani ji at his residence and receive his blessings and guidance,” she wrote.

The Delhi CM further said that his vision, policy firmness, and unwavering commitment towards nation building inspire to move forward on the path of continuous public service and development.

On Malhotra, the Delhi CM shared that she also met BJP’s founding member and renowned educationist Prof Malhotra and received his blessings. According to her, his guidance and experience have always been valuable for society and politics.

The CM also mentioned that she had meaningful discussions on important topics like development of the state, education and youth empowerment.