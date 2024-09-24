CM Atishi prays at Prachin Hanuman Mandir for the well-being of Delhi

New Chief Minister of Delhi Atishi visited the Prachin Hanuman Mandir here on Tuesday for the first time after assuming office to seek Lord Hanuman’s blessings for the well-being and prosperity of all.

During her visit, the Mahant (chief priest) of the temple applied a tilak on the chief minister’s forehead and presented her with a flag.

Atishi also recited Hanuman Chalisa during the visit.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, she said, “Lord Hanuman has been our ‘Sankat Mochan’. In the past two years, our rivals have launched all kinds of attacks on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Delhi government, and our leader, Arvind Kejriwal. They tried to break us, silence us, and stop us from working for the people of Delhi.”

“Lord Hanuman protected the AAP in every crisis, protected Arvind Kejriwal, protected the Delhi government, and protected the people of Delhi,” she added.

“Today, I prayed to Lord Hanuman that just as his blessings have always been with us, they continue to be so. With his blessings, we will keep working for the people of Delhi, and in the upcoming elections, Arvind Kejriwal will once again be chosen as the chief minister by the people of Delhi.”

Later, Atishi shared her experience on X. She wrote, “Took blessings of Hanumanji at the Prachin Hanuman Mandir located at Connaught Place. In the last two years, many conspiracies were hatched against the AAP, the Delhi government, the people of Delhi, and our leader Arvind Kejriwal. But Lord Hanuman protected us from every crisis. This is my prayer to ‘Sankat Mochan’ that his blessings always remain on all of us.”