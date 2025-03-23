Close associate of Neeraj Bawana Gang arrested from Singhu Border

In a major breakthrough, the Crime Branch unit of the Delhi Police arrested a fugitive gangster, Manjeet Dalal, from the Singhu Border area in connection with several cases, including firing on the police, extortion, attempted murder, and robbery, authorities said on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Aditya Gautam said that Dalal, a former national-level wrestler, has been an active associate of the Neeraj Bawana and Amit Bhura gang.

Acting on a tip-off about the absconder’s movements in Delhi and Haryana across Singhu Borders, the DCP said a police team was rushed to the location where he was expected.

The team laid a trap at National Highway and nearby residential areas leading to the arrest of Dalal.

During sustained interrogation, Dalal confessed to be in touch with gangster Neeraj Bawana in the year 2010. The gangster frequently visited Mandothi village in search of local support to kill his rival gangster Kartar of the same village.

He said Bawana lured him to join gang. Furthermore, he indulged in a series of sensational cases, including mafia extortion, attempted murder, violations of the Arms Act, and carjacking.

In the year 2016, the accused was declared a proclaimed offender in an Arms Act case by the court. However, NBWs were issued by the court against him in two cases of attempted murder and Arms Act violation in the Bawana and Lajpat Nagar police stations.

Furthermore, Dalal, along with his accomplices, had demanded Rs 1 crore from a UP-based doctor at the behest of Amit Bhura and was later arrested in the case along with gang leader and co-gangsters, in 2017. Subsequently, he was granted bail and absconded.

At present, he was in regular contact with Sahil Ritauli. Ritauli and his brother, Himanshu Bhau, are wanted for a series of heinous crimes in Delhi and Haryana. They have fled the country, the DCP stated.

Moreover, a case has been registered against the accused under the relevant section of the law.

While an investigation into a case against the assailant is on, the team of police is putting in efforts to unearth further clues of the matter, Gautam further stated.