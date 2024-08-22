Clear West Zone of garbage in five days or face action: Mayor’s ultimatum to waste management agency

Upset over the sanitary conditions of the West Zone during an inspection on Thursday, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi warned the waste management agency of stern action if corrective steps were not taken within five days.

Accompanied by officials and councillors of the area, Oberoi visited the Dhalao Ghar in Mohan Garden Ward and found piles of the garbage accumulating outside, and the filth was scattered onto the main road for two to three kilometres, causing traffic disruptions.

Further, she issued a warning to the waste management agency of strict action if the garbage was not removed within five days. She directed the Deputy Commissioner to issue a notice to the agency.

She found a similar situation in the Bindapur Ward where the garbage was piled outside the Dhalao Ghar and no cleanliness was being maintained.

The Mayor directed the officials that garbage should be removed from Dhalao Ghars daily and additional staff should be deployed in the area. There should be no negligence in maintaining sanitation.

She said every possible effort is being made to improve the sanitary conditions in Delhi. She said she would continue to inspect all the wards with the officials to ensure that the sanitation work is done at the ground level. “Making Delhi a clean, beautiful, and lush green city is the top priority of the AAP government,” she asserted.