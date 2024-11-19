Chinese national involved in cyber fraud held by Delhi Police

A Chinese national has been arrested by the Delhi Police for his alleged involvement in a cyber fraud, an official said on Tuesday.

The man has been arrested by the staff of Police Station Cyber, Shahdara and has been identified as Fang Chenjin, Deputy Commissioner of Police Shahdara district Prashant Gautam said.

He also has two previous involvements in such cases related to fraud, the police official added.

Chenjin, a Chinese national residing at Safdarjung Enclave, Delhi, and was arrested on the basis of concrete evidence, including a mobile phone and Whats App chat logs, recovered from his possession.

Chenjin’s arrest took place in connection with a cyber fraud case involving the cheating of over Rs. 43.5 lakhs.

As per police, a complaint was lodged by a person July 24 at the Cyber Crime Portal wherein the complainant reported that he was lured into fraudulent stock market training sessions and subsequently tricked into investing Rs. 43.5 lakhs in several transactions.

He further alleged the investments were directed to multiple bank accounts controlled by the fraudsters.

According to police, the chats between him and an associate clearly showed that he was allegedly directing the fraudulent activities, including the recharge of the mobile number used in the scam.

The probe into the matter has revealed about a broader network of 17 similar complaints involving a bank account linked to fraud amounting to over Rs 100 crore.

The said fraud in the matter was allegedly carried out through online stock trading scams, orchestrated via online communication groups, targeting specific individuals.

Accordingly, special teams were formed by the police, and during the course of investigation details of bank accounts in which a cheated amount has been transferred was obtained and call details of the suspect mobile number were analyzed.

Thorough investigation was conducted in terms of bank accounts and mobile numbers connected to all the suspect persons, and finally technical analysis and the team’s efforts led to the link connected to fraud.

The official further said that the team meticulously worked and traced the cheated funds to a bank account in Delhi’s Mundka, which was found to be linked to fraudulent transactions, with one transfer of Rs. 1.25 Lakhs being made on 24th April 2024.

Further inquiry led the team to a mobile phone registered which led the team to Fang Chenjin, the police added.

Detailed investigation into the matter revealed that Chenjin is linked to two other significant fraud cases involving cybercrime and money laundering in Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

According to findings by the police, Chenjin came to India on a Work Visa for a Taiwanese company in Andhra Pradesh back in April 2020.

When he was arrested by Andhra Police, and presently he has no valid Visa.

There are also 17 criminal complaints registered with the Cyber Crime Portal, all linked to the same Fincare Bank account with the total amount defrauded exceeding Rs. 100 crores, the Police official said.