Channi announces ‘Mera Ghar Mere Naam’ scheme for proprietary rights people living within ‘Lal Lakir’

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday announced a scheme ‘Mera Ghar Mere Naam’ to give proprietary rights to the people living in the houses within the ‘Lal Lakir’ of villages and the cities. The entire exercise in this regard would be completed within two months.

Addressing a Press conference at CMO, the CM said that earlier this scheme was launched only for the residents of villages, which is now being extended to the eligible residents of the cities within the ‘Lal Lakir’ which refers to land that is part of the ‘abaadi’ (habitation) and is used for non-agriculture purposes only. He said the revenue department has been mandated to undertake drone survey of such residential properties both in rural and urban areas for digital mapping. Subsequently, all the eligible residents after proper identification would be given the property cards (sanads) to confer proprietary rights upon them.

Prior to this, the beneficiaries would be given a time of 15 days to file their objections in this regard and in case no reply is received from them and the property card would be issued which would serve purpose of registry against which they can get loans from the banks or even sell their properties thus enhancing its monetary value. Channi also mentioned that the people residing in the houses in old localities since long generation after generation would also be covered under the scheme.

The CM also said even the NRIs (non-resident Indians), who had occupied such residential properties in villages or cities, would also be duly informed to raise objections so as to give proprietary rights to them. To safeguard the properties of NRIs settled across the globe, the CM said his government would soon bring legislation for this in the Punjab Assembly.

He also announced that the Girdawari of the agricultural land owned by them would be done in their names to prevent illegal sale of properties by certain unscrupulous elements.

Responding to the query regarding acute coal shortage in the country, Channi said he had already taken up this issue with the Ministry of Coal to ensure requisite supply so as to avert the impending power crisis. He assured that his government won’t let the state plunge into darkness despite scarcity of coal adding he said no intentional power cuts would be imposed.