Channi, CMs of other states not invited in Bhagwant Mann’s swearing-in on March 16

The swearing-in ceremony of Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann as Punjab Chief Minister on March 16 will be a low-profile event with the absence of big political leaders.

The Aam Admi Party (AAP) bagged a landslide victory in the Punjab Assembly elections. Mann, who was the party’s Chief Ministerial candidate, will take the oath on March 16 at the freedom fighter Bhagat Singh’s native village, Khatkar Kalan. Mann has invited Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal to the oath-taking ceremony.

According to AAP sources, apart from Kejriwal, no other Chief Minister of any state will be present in the swearing-in of Bhagwant Mann. Similarly, no Union Minister or any big leader of national level has been invited for this oath-taking ceremony. Only AAP leaders and local leaders of Punjab will be present at the swearing-in ceremony.

Sources said current caretaker Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has also not been invited to the swearing-in ceremony of Mann. However, all 117 MLAs have been invited to the ceremony. Further, the family and people close to Bhagwant Mann have been invited. These include several artists associated with Punjab.

Earlier on Monday, Mann invited people of Punjab to come to the swearing-in ceremony through a video message.

Mann, who was contesting from Dhuri assembly constituency in Sangrur district, won by a margin of 58,206 votes over Congress’ Dalvir Singh Goldy.

AAP registered a landslide victory in the Punjab polls with 92 seats, pushing most of its rivals to the margins. Congress had won 18 seats in the 117-member Assembly.