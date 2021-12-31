YAD stages dharnas against registration of drug case against Majithia

Shiromani Akali Dal’s youth wing, Youth Akali Dal (YAD) on Friday staged dharnas (sit-ins) at district headquarters in the state to protest against registration of “false and baseless: case against SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia by Congress government in a drug case.

Carrying posters and banners, YAD members raised slogans against Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, home minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu and said that these leaders had openly declared from stages to falsely implicate senior SAD leadership in false cases.

Addressing an impressive gathering at Faridkot, YAD President Parmbans Singh Romana said that youth of state are enraged at this action of political vendetta by Congress government against Majithia as the latter was a very popular leader among youngsters. He said the youth of the state has thrown its full weight behind him and has warned the Congress government that it should be ready to face consequences for registering this case against popular leader Majithia.

He said youngsters will play a crucial role against Congress in ensuing polls and will vent out their anger by ensuring huge participation of voters against Congress in polls.

YAD president also said that the entire case against Majithia was fabricated as two Director Generals of Police (DGPs) were changed and a third DGP, S Chattopadhyay, was appointed to implement the political vendetta agenda of the Congress party. He said that the new DGP had broken all norms by ordering the

registration of a case against Majithia.

“This is the first such instance when a DGP has given such an order. It is also the first time that a case is being re-investigated after it has been decided by the courts without taking any direction from a superior court,” Romana said.

He said besides Chattopadhyay, the Congress government had also prevailed upon Bureau of Investigation (BOI) IG Gautam Cheema to sign the document on behalf of the BOI after his boss SK Asthana proceeded on leave after questioning the veracity of the action against Majithia.

“Cheema is a tainted police officer who is facing several criminal cases and has not been promoted as ADGP due to this reason. It is clear that a deal was struck

with Mr Cheema to implicate Majithia,” the YAD chief said. He also demanded that FIR should be registered against those responsible for registration of false and baseless case against Majithia.