Will maintain peace & brotherhood in Punjab at all costs: Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said ahead of Punjab Assembly polls, attempts are being made to break the communal harmony of the state.

Leading AAP’s peace march in Patiala, Kejriwal said as Assembly elections are going to be held in Punjab soon, some people have started their dirty deeds. “An attempt of desecration was made at Golden Temple in Amritsar and a bomb exploded in Ludhiana. Such attempts are being made to break the communal harmony of Punjab and disturb the peace and tranquility here,” he said.

Kejriwal said the peace and prosperity of Punjab would not be allowed to deteriorate at any cost. He claimed that no one could break the peace and brotherhood of Punjab and he (Kejriwal) hoped that the people of Punjab would hand over the power of Punjab to the common people (AAP) as Punjabis no longer trust people who are currently in power.

“The ruling Congressmen have no concern for Punjab as they are fighting among themselves for the Chief Minister’s seat. The Channi government is the weakest government of Punjab and it has failed to restore peace in Punjab,” the AAP supremo said. He said the accused in the sacrilege attempt is dead.

“Congress government had promised to identify and arrest the conspirators behind the sacrilege attempt in 48 hours. This announcement of the Congress government has not been fulfilled yet. The conspirators who tried to break the communal harmony of Punjab have not been caught,” Kejriwal said questioning the desecration of Sri Guru Granth Sahib and other religious scriptures and places, bomb blasts and terrorist activities started just before the elections. “That is why Punjabis need to be extremely vigilant and united,” he added.

The AAP leader said people of Punjab were well aware of selfish, opportunistic and mafia forces like Congress, Captain Amarinder Singh, Badals and BJP.

“Therefore, for the 2022 elections, the people have made up their mind to remove these corrupt people from power positions. The people of Chandigarh have recently shown this after Delhi,” he said appealing to the people of Punjab to change the government of the state in the upcoming elections. “We must bring a new government. The people of Punjab will decide in the new government and the AAP government will implement this decision,” he said.