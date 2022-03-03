Stray cows will not be left on roads: Haryana minister

Haryana animal husbandry and dairying minister JP Dalal on Thursday said stray cows will not be left on the roads in the state.

In his statement regarding the resolution brought regarding stray animals during the ongoing session of Haryana Assembly today, the minister said farmers are facing various problems due to stray animals and serious thought is being given to deal with this problem. He said today instead of keeping the cows in their homes, people leave the cows on the roads.

“The public too should make efforts to help the situation and not solely depend on the government,” Dalal said.

The minister said the government has taken many steps for cows and other destitute animals in Haryana. He said that work has been done for opening of cow shelters, Nandi Shalas for destitute animals and work has been done to send cows to Gaushalas.

“Similarly, the Gauseva Commission was constituted and work has been done to send 4.5 lakh cows to Gaushalas. He said that the government has made a policy under which any person or organization can operate a cowshed by taking land at Rs 1000 per acre per year,” Dalal said.

He said the work of making manure from cow dung has been done in the Gaushala established in Panchkula and similarly, the work of making natural paints has also been done in this Gaushala. He informed that various agreements have been signed by the Gas Authority of India for the purchase of gas.

Dalal said 600 gaushalas are running in the state and 4.5 lakh cows have been kept in them and similar efforts are being made to keep one lakh destitute cows in gaushalas.

Referring to natural farming, he said that cows are also contributing a lot in natural farming and the government is moving towards making a policy on this so that the money on fertilizers can be saved and natural farming can be encouraged.

Dalal said that the budget of Gaushalas has been doubled during the year 2014 to 2022. He said similarly sterilisation of lakhs of dogs has been done.