Specialist cadre for MD or MS doctors gets Haryana CM’s in-principle

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday gave in-principle approval to creation of specialist cadre post for MD (doctor of medicine ) and MS (master of surgery ) doctors.

Besides this, the doctors will not be given any administrative work and will practice in their concerned specialty, an official spokesperson said.

The in-principle approval has been granted today wherein the government will create a special sub cadre for specialists who will be designated as consultant or senior consultants.

Earlier, a doctor with MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery) qualification and MD or MS qualification used to be in the same cadre.

However, with the creation of a specialist cadre post these doctors will be able to focus on their work which will definitely protect their interest.

The specialist cadre doctors will now be posted in big and renowned hospitals rather than in Primary Health Centres (PHCs) which will ensure their swift promotions thereby nurturing their talent, the spokesperson said.

He said the landmark decision will also be beneficial for patients as they will get the consultation of Specialists and the doctors will be closely able to monitor and manage the working of the hospitals.

The CM said doctors have a very pivotal role to play in society especially in the present crisis situation and the government is committed for their welfare. With this decision of the CM, this long-standing demand of the doctors has been fulfilled, the spokesperson added.