Sikh pilgrim from India passes away in Lahore

A septuagenarian Sikh pilgrim, identified as Preetam Singh, tragically passed away due to what officials suspect was a cardiac arrest in Lahore. According to reports from an official on Sunday, Singh began experiencing chest pain on Saturday evening, prompting immediate action.

He was swiftly transported to Lahore’s Punjab Institute of Cardiology for urgent medical attention. Despite the efforts of the medical team, Singh couldn’t be revived, as stated by an official from the Evacuee Trust Property Board, responsible for overseeing the holy sites of minorities.

The authorities then facilitated the repatriation of Singh’s remains, which were handed over to the Border Security Force (BSF) at the Wagah border. Accompanied by his grieving wife, the solemn return marked the conclusion of his pilgrimage journey.

Advertisement

This incident unfolded amidst the presence of over 2,500 Indian Sikh pilgrims currently in Pakistan, partaking in the vibrant festivities commemorating Guru Nanak Dev’s birth anniversary.