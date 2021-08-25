Sidhu is responsible for the unrest in Punjab Congress: Preneet Kaur

Member of Parliament (MP) from Patiala, Preneet Kaur today took on Navjot Singh Sidhu’s advisors for their statements accusing them of destabilizing the Congress party and urged the Congress High Command to take strong action against them.

Answering a question Punjab Congress chief Sidhu is responsible for the unrest in the party, the Patiala MP said, “Of course Sidhu is responsible, he started all this and it is his advisors that are giving such irresponsible statements. Whereas CM showed maturity and big heartedness. Once High command decided that Sidhu was coming, Captain Amarinder Singh said that it is Congress chief’s decision and I abide by it. But now Sidhu and his gang of detractors should also fall into line,”.

The former Union minister said this is not the time to play personal politics. “If they have any issues, they should rake them up at the party platform, but not like this. We want a united Congress to fight the upcoming elections,” she added.

While condemning the remarks made by Navjot Singh Sidhu’s advisors on the issue of Kashmir and Indira Gandhi, Kaur said, “I don’t know from where these people have come, the party president should have chosen responsible advisors from within the party. It is upto the high command now to decide what action has to be taken against them, but I personally highly condemn their irresponsible remarks.”

Coming down heavily on those trying to defame the party for their self-serving goals, Kaur said the very fact that they are raising a banner of revolt now after enjoying power for four-and-half-years says enough about their actions. It is not time to indulge in blame-game as it will damage the party prospects, she said urging all to work together to ensure Congress wins again.

On the question of some MLAs asking for change of CM, the Congress’ MP said,”It is the high command’s role and they will take a decision on that. But I will say that CM has done his best, he has led the party to many victories and has done whatever the high command had asked of him. He has done good work for the development of Punjab, despite of the pandemic and all the monetary constraints.”