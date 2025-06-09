Navjot Singh Sidhu returns to Kapil’s show: “It feels like coming home”

There’s laughter in the air and nostalgia on the horizon as Navjot Singh Sidhu is all ready to return to ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ for its third season. The makers have officially confirmed Sidhu’s comeback.

The former cricketer and television personality will once again take his seat on the comedy stage alongside Archana Puran Singh.

For Sidhu, it’s not just a professional return—it’s deeply personal. “Coming to ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ feels like I’m coming home again. It is a home run for me,” Sidhu said. “We heard the voice of the people, so many fans and well-wishers who loved our interactions and wanted to see more. I’m delighted that Netflix has managed to bring this bouquet of beautiful people together and we will bloom this season for audiences worldwide.”

Navjot Singh Sidhu, known for his signature wit and poetic flair, couldn’t help but sprinkle some verse into his return announcement:

“Guru, humne milkar yeh aashiyana sajaya hai,

Guzra zamana phir se lautke aaya hai!

Main yu hi nahi pohuncha hoon yahaan par dobara,

Mujhe kheench kar janta ka pyaar laaya hai!”

Echoing Sidhu’s excitement, Kapil Sharma expressed his own joy at reuniting with his old friend and co-star.

“Humne promise kiya tha ki Har Funnyvaar badhega humaara parivaar, and I’m so excited to have Sidhu Paaji as part of the family along with Archana Ji to enjoy all the chutkules, the shayaris, and masti,” said Kapil. “The mahaul is ready, so stay tuned because this season, jokes aur laughter dono ho gayein hain triple!”

For long-time viewers, Sidhu’s presence was one of the original elements that gave the show its charm. His infectious energy and booming laughter were a staple until Archana Puran Singh took over the judge’s seat in later seasons.

Now, for the first time, the two will share the screen, promising even more hilarity and fireworks.

Season 3 of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ won’t just bring back familiar faces, it’s packing even more comic heat with the return of Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, and Kiku Sharda.