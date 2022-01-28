Sidhu abandoned old mother after father’s death, alleges NRI sister

Days ahead of the Assembly polls, Navjot Singh Sidhu’s elder sister Suman Toor on Friday alleged the Punjab Congress chief deserted his mother for the sake of money in her old age.

Addressing a Press conference, Toor – who lives in the US – alleged Sidhu drove her out along with her mother after their father died in 1986. Tur claimed that her mother died as a destitute woman at a railway station in 1989.

“My father died in 1986 and he (Sidhu) clearly told my mother you don’t have a place in this house. The house was built by sweat, blood, and tears as my parents were not well-off. After that (being thrown out of the house), my mother never asked him anything,” a teary-eyed Toor (70) said.

“My father had left us assets, land, and his pension. He (Sidhu) enjoyed our parents’ riches because he threw her out. We have seen very tough times. My mother was in the hospital for four months. I have documentary evidence of whatever I am claiming,” she added.

Describing her brother Sidhu as a ‘cruel person’, Toor also said that in a news article earlier Sidhu had lied about their parents having been separated, when he was two years old.

“In an interview, he (Sidhu) claimed that my parents were judicially separated when he was two years old. My mother went to Ludhiana and asked him why are you telling such lies? He said that he did not say it, someone else had said it. But when we filed a case against the media house, he did not appear in court,” Toor said.

While Sidhu’s response to these allegations is awaited, his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu claimed she did not know Toor. She claimed her father-in-law had married twice, and Toor was one of the two daughters from the first marriage, whom “she had never met or spoken to.”

Sidhu is one of the two contenders of the ruling Congress for the Chief Ministerial face, the other being incumbent Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and Sidhu’s bete noire Bikram Singh Majithia hit out at Punjab Congress chief after the latter’s sister accused him of abandoning her mother.

“His (Sidhu’s) sister held a press conference today. I am ashamed to hear what she said about Navjot Sidhu,” Majithia said, adding a person who can not be good to his family cannot be good to anyone.