SAD to move Assembly resolution to block Farm Laws and BSF jurisdiction extension

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday said his party “ will move a resolution in the Punjab Assembly to ensure that the House directs the Punjab cabinet to use the state machinery, including the civil and police machinery, to physically block the implementation of the Centre’s farm laws and stop the Border Security Force (BSF) from usurping the constitutional authority of the Punjab Police.

“We want a directive from the House, not an ineffective resolution. We will seek a House directive also to categorically put the onus for implementation of its decision on Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi,” Badal said while speaking to reporters during his hectic mass contact programme at Rajpura.

The SAD chief said the manner in which former CM, Captain Amarinder Singh, justified the Central move to increase the jurisdiction of the BSF today, proved that the Punjab Congress had colluded with the Centre to make this move possible.

“Such moves cannot take place in a matter of days. It is obvious that it was discussed earlier under Amarinder Singh’s government. Present CM, Channi, was part of the cabinet and also privy to the move. He should not shed crocodile tears on this issue now,” he added.

Badal also asked the CM to share with Punjabis the details of how many crores of people’s hard-earned money is burnt away every day through government advertisements to market his fake image of ‘simplicity and poverty.’

“Punjabis have never seen one man’s poverty and simplicity costing the people so heavy. The money of the poor and the unemployed are being cruelly wasted on projecting a rich man as poor,” he said, adding that he cannot recall another example of such hypocrisy in human history.

Dismissing Channi’s ‘loud claims on investments in Punjab’, Badal challenged the Chief Minister to put on the official website the detail of even a single crores’ or penny’s worth of investment actually made in Punjab as a result of his investor’s ‘jamboree.

“All the investments during Channi’s or Captain Amarinder Singh’s tenures put together do not equal the investment on any single project brought by the Parkash Singh Badal led government,” he added.