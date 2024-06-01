“Vote for those who have delivered, fulfilled their promises”: SAD’s Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal leader and candidate Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Saturday urged the people to vote for those who have delivered and fulfilled their promises.

“Today is the last phase, it is a very important phase. I request all countrymen, especially the people of Punjab to vote based on performance. Vote for those who have delivered, fulfilled their promises because in today’s politics, big things are said but after winning they are forgotten,” she said.

Further, responding to any chance that SAD can come in alliance with the NDA, Harsimrat said that their fight is not for the chair but to serve the people.

“We broke ties with NDA over farmers’ issues. SAD is a 103-year-old party. Where a few years ago AAP and Congress used to fight among themselves, today they have come together for the sake of power. We will stand for the issues of Punjab. Our fight is not for the chair,” she added.

The Bhatinda seat is considered the stronghold of the Shiromani Akali Dal. Its candidate and incumbent MP Harsimrat Kaur is seeking a fourth consecutive win from here.

Kaur is in the electoral fray against AAP’s Gurmeet Singh Khudian, Jeet Mohinder Singh of the Congress and Parampal Kaur Sidhu of the BJP. Khudian registered a historic win for AAP in the assembly polls, defeating SAD veteran leader Prakash Singh Badal.

The Congress has fielded former MLA Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu, who returned to the grand old party from the SAD(B) last year.

Meanwhile, Punjab has recorded voter turnout at 23.91 pc till 11 am.

All 13 parliamentary constituencies of Punjab are voting on Saturday in the last phase.

Polling for the earlier six phases of Lok Sabha elections was held on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20 and May 25. Assembly polls have also been held in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh. Odisha is also seeing simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha and assembly in the last four phases.