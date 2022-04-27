Punjab govt bus service to Delhi International Airport soon

Punjab transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Wednesday said the state government bus service to Delhi International Airport will be resumed soon. He said that after the threadbare discussion between the Chief Ministers of both the governments, the issue has been taken up today during the secretary-level meeting of the transport departments of Delhi and Punjab.

Bhullar said during a recent meeting with Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, he apprised him about the long-pending issue, which had directly connected with the increase in the revenue of the transport department.

“I also informed the Chief Minister about the issue of looting of state’s passengers by private bus operators due to unavailability of public bus service”, said the minister, adding the CM had recently taken up the matter with Delhi CM, Arvind Kejriwal.

Bhullar said after this, he had asked the secretary of transport Vikas Garg to hold a meeting with the concerned officials of the Delhi government, which was held today with the principal secretary of transport Ashish Kundra and officials of the Delhi International Airport. During the meeting, various aspects were discussed in light of the court order.

The transport minister said Punjab government buses would be able to provide affordable travel services to the passengers up to Delhi Airport from different cities of the state.

Meanwhile, the transport secretary Garg said this issue would be resolved soon and the Punjab government Bus Service would be able to ply to Delhi International Airport.