The budget session of the Punjab Assembly began on a stormy note on Monday with the Opposition parties creating ruckus and raising slogans of ‘go back Governor’ over the farm Bills.

The Opposition parties, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), questioned the Governor for ‘not sending the amendments’ passed by the Punjab Assembly on the farm Bills to the President. The SAD members stormed around the house raising slogans against the Governor, VP Singh Badnore.

Ahead of the Governor’s address to kickstart the budget session, SAD legislative group raised slogans of ‘ go back Governor’ to give voice to the sentiments of farmers as well as the Assembly who, the party said, “were both insulted when did not give his assent to the three Bills rejecting the Central agricultural laws which were passed in the last assembly session”.

Akali MLAs led by Bikram Majithia raised slogans of ‘go back Governor’ over the three farms laws. The opposition members raised slogans questioning the governor for not sending the amendments passed by the Punjab Assembly to the Central farm bills for Presidential nod.

Later addressing a Press conference, SAD leader former minister Bikram Singh Majithia said today’s protest had exposed the Congress party which proved that it was hand in glove with the Governor as well as the Central government.

“The Governor has been sitting on the Bills since then which is also an insult to Punjabis”, he added.