Punjab Assembly Polls: Parkash Singh Badal, 94, files nomination

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patron and former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal (94) on Monday filed his nomination papers from Lambi constituency.

After filing his nomination papers at the sub divisional magistrate office here, the 11-time Member of Legislative Assembly who has been winning from Lambi constituency since 1997 said, “I am continuing my relationship with the people of Lambi who have stood with me through thick and thin. I am also committed to always nourishing the constituency”.

Badal, a five-time chief minister, said he had complete confidence in the people of the constituency. “The people have made my campaign their campaign and already informed me that they will ensure a thumping victory for the SAD from Lambi,” he added.

Meanwhile, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal today filed his nomination papers from Jalalabad constituency, saying the next SAD-BSP alliance government would not only usher in all round development which had been halted during Congress rule but would also ensure upliftment of the weaker sections and peace and communal harmony in the state.

The SAD president said his party was the first to come out with a thirteen point programme which was later even copied by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

“During our last stint in power we provided access to round the clock power to everyone. This time we are committed to reducing the cost of power and also providing 400 units of power free of cost to all consumers. This will reduce your household expenditure considerably,” he said adding women head of below poverty line families would also be entitled to Rs 2,000 per month.

“Besides this, we are committed to providing a medical insurance cover of Rs ten lakh per annum to all families,” the SAD leader said adding an Rs ten lakh life insurance cover and fire insurance cover would be given to shopkeepers.