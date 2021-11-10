Punjab AG’s resignation accepted

Fulfilling a key demand of the Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, the Punjab Cabinet on Tuesday accepted the resignation of the newly appointed Advocate General (AG) APS Deol.

Addressing a joint Press conference with Sidhu after the Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said the AG’s post will be filled by Wednesday.

“The Cabinet today accepted it (resignation of the AG). It would be sent to the state governor. Tomorrow, the new AG will be appointed,” he added. The AG had resigned a few days ago after his appointment by the Channi government was questioned by Punjab Congress chief Sidhu.

Hitting out at Deol on Monday, Sidhu said a lawyer who procured blanket protection for the police in the 2015 Kotkapura firing on a gathering of Sikh demonstrators did not have moral or ethical right to continue.

As a lawyer, Deol had represented former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini in cases related to the 2015 desecration incidents and police firing on protesters.