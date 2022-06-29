PSPCL supplies highest ever power in single day

To provide uninterrupted power supply for agriculture and domestic sector, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) had supplied highest ever power in a single day of 3265 lakh units which surpassed the previous year record of 3066 lacs units supplied on 1 July 2021 which is an increase of 6.49 per cent.

An official spokesperson said this year PSPCL has also successfully met highest ever peak demand of 14207 Megawatt (MW) on 29 June at 12.15 p.m. by surpassing the previous year record of 13431 MW on 1 July 2021.

“This summer due to increased temperature, demand of power is persistently high but despite this PSPCL is providing daily eight hour power supply to its agriculture consumers and 24 hour power supply to all other categories of consumers in the Punjab without imposing any power cuts on any category of consumers,” he added.

Punjab power minister Harbhajan Singh said in view of the continuous high demand, PSPCL developed the strategy to adopt various deviation settlement mechanism measures for the reactive power management to optimize resources.

He said in order to compensate the reactive power requirement of the system, condenser mode of Unit number three of Ranjit Sagar Dam plant, which was not being used for many years, has now been made operational to compensate the 60 Mega Volt Amps Reactive (MVAR) requirement of reactive power in the system.

Besides this, Mega Volt Amps Reactive MVAR capacity of the system has also been increased through a special drive by the addition of 341.61 Mega Volt Amps Reactive MVAR capacity with 251 units of capacitor banks at the grid sub stations and addition of shunt capacitors of required capacity at 11 KV feeders to improve the voltage profile of the system, he added.