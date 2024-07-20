Harbhajan blasts Pakistan supporter for asking who is better between Dhoni and Rizwan

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has lambasted a Pakistan cricket fan and journalist Farid Khan for comparing Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan with former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and asking who is better.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Farid Khan, who lists himself as having worked for the Pakistan Cricket Board, Pakistan Super League, Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2024, and T10 Global League, made the comparison of Rizwan with the former India great.

“MS Dhoni or Mohammad Rizwan? Who is better? Tell me honestly,” Farid, who claims to be Pakistan’s most engaging sports content creator on X, wrote in his post.

However, Harbhajan was furious with this comparison asking Farid, “What r u (sic) smoking nowadays???”

He dubbed the comparison a silly question claiming that Dhoni is the No.1 in world cricket even today and there was none better than him behind stumps”.

“What r u smoking nowadays???? What a silly question to ask. Bhaiyo isko batao (Brothers tell him). DHONI bhut aage hai RIZWAN se (Dhoni is far ahead of Rizwan). Even if u will ask Rizwan he will give u an honest answer for this. I like Rizwan, he is good player who always plays with intent..but this comparison is wrong. DHONI No. 1 even today in world cricket. None better thn him behind stumps,” said Harbhajan in response to the post.

In 90 Tests, Dhoni has claimed 256 catches and 38 stumpings while in One-day internationals, he had taken 321 catches and made 123 stumpings in 350 matches. In 90 Tests, Dhoni scored 4,876 runs at 38.09 average, hitting six hundreds and 33 fifties.

In comparison, Rizwan has taken 78 catches and made three stumpings in 30 Test matches while in 74 ODIs, he has taken the same number of 76 catches and three stumpings. In 30 Tests, Rizwan had scored 1616 runs at a batting average of 40.4 with two centuries and nine fifties.