People, who raised Khalistani slogans, have links to BJP leaders: Kang

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab’s chief spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang on Thursday alleged the people, who raised pro-Khalistani slogans during a clash in Patiala recently, have links with top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders.

Kang said the BJP is inciting communal riots throughout the country and they are trying to disturb the peace and brotherhood of Punjab too.

He said the Bhagwant Mann government is working earnestly not only for providing employment but also for maintaining peace, brotherhood, and security in Punjab.

Kang accused BJP of playing an instrumental role in Patiala violence. He said that BJP and other Opposition parties are conspiring to disturb the peace in Punjab.

“But within 48 hours of Patiala violence, the way the Mann government took prompt action and arrested the culprits, it has strengthened the sense of security among the people of Punjab,” he added.

Four people were injured in Patiala on 29 April after clashes broke out between members of a right-wing group and Sikh radicals during a “Khalistan Murdabad” march from Arya Samaj Chowk to Kali Devi temple. Police had to fire in the air to bring the situation under control.