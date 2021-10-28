No shortage of fertiliser in Haryana: Agriculture minister

Haryana agriculture and farmers’ welfare minister, JP Dalal, on Wednesday said there will be no shortage of fertilisers in the state.

The state will soon get six more rakes of DAP (Di-ammonium Phosphate) fertilizer from the Central government, Dalal told reporters. He said farmers should be prepared for sowing the next crop.

The minister said farmers will get fertilisers on time. He said the state government has provided farmers welfare schemes and grain markets with well-maintained infrastructure to the farmers. state government is procuring crops at Minimum Support Price, he added.

Dalal urged the farmers to use organic DAP fertiliser and said that the farmers will get fair prices of crops and vegetables sown using organic DAP fertiliser.

He said that with the cooperation of the Central government, a huge quantity of organic manure prepared from cow dung would be made available in the state which will also generate good income sources for the Gaushalas as well.

The agriculture minister said during the next Rabi crop 2021-22, about 11 lakh Metric ton (MT) of urea is required in the state. He said that about 2.60 lakh Metric tonne of urea is already available with the state government, out of which more than 90,000 MT till date is made available to the farmers. He said that about 66,345 MT of Urea was provided to the farmers between 1 October and 27 October 2020 last year.