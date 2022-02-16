No AAP MLA, Minister will asks for share in business: Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said security of the businessmen, traders, and common people will be ensured by the AAP government in Punjab.

Addressing a Press conference with AAP’s Punjab chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann in Mohali on Wednesday, Kejriwal said after 10 March, no leader or officer would intimidate any businessman of Punjab or get him raided.

“After the formation of the AAP government, if any of our MLAs or ministers ask for a share from a businessman, then we will take immediate action against the leader,” he said.

Kejriwal said that the leaders of Akali-Congress parties, sitting in power, ask the traders for share and weekly cuts. “If people refuse to pay they are intimidated with the threats of raids. The businessmen of Punjab are most troubled by corrupt politicians and officers. To eliminate the fear of traders, we will completely eliminate Inspector Raj, Raid Raj, and illegitimate tax to create a safe environment for business,” he said.

Kejriwal appealed to all the traders and arhtiyas of Punjab for support and said that this time give a chance to the Aam Aadmi Party.

On the issue of security of the people of Punjab, Kejriwal accused the previous Akali-Congress government of registering false cases to intimidate people and said that the governments of both parties misused the police to register false cases against thousands of people who raised their voice against crime, corruption, and mafia and created an atmosphere of fear among the people.

Assuring businessmen and traders in Punjab, AAP Punjab CM candidate Mann said,” We will not ask for any share from any trader, but will make them (business class) a partner in the government. The AAP government will work closely with the traders and make new schemes to promote business. We will completely unlink business from police and politics,”.

“We will create a safe environment for industry and business and will stop the exodus of traders from Punjab. Mann said that with the increase in business, the revenue of the government would also increase and employment opportunities would also increase for the youth,” he added.