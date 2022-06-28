Mohali cop booked for firing at a man after scuffle

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) SAS Nagar Vivek Sheel Soni on Tuesday ordered registration of the first information report (FIR) against Mubarakpur Police Post in charge sub-inspector (SI) Balwinder Singh in Dera Bassi (Mohali) for firing on a man following a scuffle.

The SSP also initiated departmental action against three police personnel present on the spot for major punishment.

The development came after SI Balwinder Singh, who along with the police party was conducting a routine checking, fired at the leg of a person identified as Hitesh Kumar following a scuffle with some individuals on the night of 26 June. A police vehicle was vandalised by some people on the spot.

The SSP, on Monday, had already suspended Singh and transferred him to Police Lines.

Pertinently, following the incident, the SSP has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by SP headquarters to investigate the incident and submit a report. The matter is being further investigated by the SIT, said Soni.

Meanwhile, the FIR has been registered under sections 324, 354, 336 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Police Station Dera Bassi.