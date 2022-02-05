Modi-govt failed to create promised jobs unemployment rate highest in 45 years : Hardik Patel

Taking dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Hardik Patel on Saturday said the Modi-led Central government has failed to create promised jobs since it came to power in 2014.

Addressing a Press conference at Punjab Congress headquarters in Chandigarh on Saturday, Patel said the PM had promised to create two crore jobs every year but today the country is witnessing an increase in unemployment. “Breaking all records of 45 years, the highest unemployment rate was recorded in the country,” he said.

“Modi government had come in power with a slogan ‘Acche Din Aayenge’ (good days will come) but this central government is ruining the life of youngsters of the country,” Patel said while adding that there is vacancy of more than 60 lakh government jobs but the government is not conducting recruitment.

“If youngsters of the country are demanding jobs, they are being beaten up by the sticks” Patel said and added the unemployment in BJP ruled states including Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Goa and Madhya Pradesh is much higher.

Patel said that on one end the BJP is dividing the country on the basis of religion, education while on another end the Congress is talking about providing employment, education, good governance and justice to the youth.

He said that there is a shortage of more than 15 lakh teachers in the country but BJP is trying to provide benefits to their near and dear ones through the new education policy.

Responding to queries regarding former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Patel said Amarinder is a person who first enjoyed the pleasure of being a CM and then after resigning from the party, he is now making baseless allegations.

On senior party leader and Member of Parliament Manish Tiwari not being included in the list of star campaigners in Punjab, Patel said Tiwari is a senior Congress leader and he has many other roles in the party.