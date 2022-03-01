Mann seeks speedy evacuation of stranded Indian students from Ukraine

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab chief ministerial candidate and Member Parliament (MP) Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday urged the Narendra Modi government to speed up the process of evacuation of stranded Indian students from war-torn Ukraine.

“The Centre government’s lax approach and the late call is already costing our students too much and we cannot afford to continue at this pace as Indian students are now facing repercussions of India’s UNSC vote stance too,” he said.

The AAP leader said in today’s advisory, the Indian government asked students to leave Kyiv as soon as possible when they haven’t offered any route plan or means to reach borders.

He said Indian students stranded in eastern parts of Ukraine are amid intense shelling but the Centre government is not guiding or telling any escape route to them. Mann said that parents and students are getting anxious and the government should arrange transportation and passage for the students struck in eastern Ukraine too.

The MP from Sangrur said it is very unfortunate that due to the private education mafia our children are forced to leave their homes and study abroad where today they’re stuck in a war-hit country.

He reiterated the Indian education system needs reforms, more state-run colleges and universities should be established and fees should be regulated.

Mann said the Centre and state governments need to be more serious about this matter and if we want to save our youth and the future of our country, we have no other option but to rein in the private education mafia and promote the government education system.

He demanded the Centre government to form a committee to solve all issues of students who are forced to leave without completing their degrees.

Mann said students are under so much pressure right now, first, they have to leave on their own and somehow reach the border of neighbouring countries to return to India safely and then the uncertainty of their education and future is looming on their heads.

He said the Union government, with the help of the National Medical Commission, state governments and concerned ministries, should take the responsibility for the degrees of affected students.

The Union government should take steps to ensure the continuation of their degrees and help them adjust in these difficult times, the AAP leader said.