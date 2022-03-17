Mann, all new MLAs take oath as members of Punjab Assembly

The first session of 16th Punjab Assembly commenced on Thursday with Protem Speaker Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar administering the oath of office and secrecy to all the newly elected members of the House.

Breaking the convention, all the lady members were administered oaths immediately after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was administered the oath of office and secrecy as a member of the Assembly. Thereafter, all other male members were sworn in by the Speaker as members of the newly constituted state Assembly district-wise in an alphabetical order.

In the 117-member House, 92 are of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, 18 of the Congress, three of the Shiromani Akali Dal, two of the Bharatiya Janata Party, one of the Bahujan Samaj Party and one member has been elected as an independent candidate.

Dr Nijjar, a first time MLA, was Wednesday administered oath as Protem Speaker of the Punjab Assembly by Governor Banwarilal Purohit at Raj Bhawan.