All major milestones & signages in Haryana to have logo of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

To ensure the celebrations of 75 years of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav are stamped in the memory of the people of the state, Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal directed the officers concerned to renovate all signages and milestones across Haryana with its logo reflecting the celebration of 75 years of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative by the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of India’s independence.

Kaushal asked officers to enlist the number of signages and milestones across the state and complete this work on priority.

The chief secretary this during a review meeting of the 31 projects of four departments with an estimated cost of over Rs 6,400 Crore which was held under his chairmanship today. The 31 projects discussed in the meeting were worth over Rs 100 Crore.

Kaushal reviewed the progress of all the 31 projects, including 18 projects of Public Works Department (PWD) and Architecture, four projects of health and family welfare, six projects of public health engineering and three projects of home department.

Among the key projects are, construction of roads and bridges which will enhance the connectivity of the state, projects further augmenting the healthcare facilities, an array of projects pertaining to construction of over bridges which will help smoothen traffic congestion.

He also suggested consulting the horticulture department so as to revamp the surrounding areas of the National Highways and major connecting roads with suitable flora so as to beautify them.

Kaushal directed the officers concerned to fix a deadline for the completion of the ongoing projects and expedite the work so that they are finished within the stipulated time.