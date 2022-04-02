Maan transferred SSP who busted Mining Gang,i am sure this is not “Badlav”: Pargat Singh

Punjab Congress leader and former minister Pargat Singh on Saturday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of transferring out an honest police officer “who dared to register a case against mining mafia”.

Besides 12 other Indian Police Service (PIS) officers, the senior superintendent of police (SSP) Hoshiarpur, Dhruman H Nimbale was on Thursday transferred to Muktsar in the recent reshuffle by the Bhagwant Mann government.

Reffering to this transfer, Pargat said AAP govt has transferred Hoshiarpur SSP, Nimbale, “who dared to register a case against mining mafia”.

“He had busted a Gunda-Tax racket and recovered Rs 1.53 Cr cash five days ago.Instead of encouraging such honest officers, Bhagwant Mann government is transferring them.I hope this is not Badlav (change),” the Congress leader said in a tweet.

Referring to recent incidents of alleged violence by AAP workers against Congress workers after the forma, senior Congress leaders Navjot Singh Sidhu and Pargat Singh have accused AAP of unleashing ‘badlaav’ of hooliganism in the state.

Besides the death of a Congress worker in Zira (Ferozepur) following an alleged attack by AAP workers, Congress on Friday claimed an assault on its worker in Sanour, Patiala.

Accusing AAP for “deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab”, Pargat Singh tweeted: “Another attack on Congress workers in Punjab: @ArvindKejriwal & @BhagwantMann‘s “Badlaav” continues in full flow in Punjab. Relatives of AAP Sanaur MLA attacked a Congress worker with swords badly wounding him. He has 12 stitches in head. No action by @PunjabPoliceInd so far.”

Earlier, former Punjab health minister and Congress leader Balbir Singh had alleged Congress workers are being attacked on the behest of AAP’s MLA Kulwant Singh who represents Mohali constituency. Sidhu alleged his supporters were being beaten up in Mohali and false police cases were also being registered against them.