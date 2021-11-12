Khattar directs for Covid-19 vaccination on war footing to prevent 3rd wave

Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, on Thursday said the administration of the Covid-19 vaccine to all the citizens of the state should be done on a war footing level so that

the expected third wave of coronavirus can be prevented in advance.

Reviewing the ongoing vaccination campaign in the state, Khattar said all citizens should be fully vaccinated under the Har Ghar Dastak campaign and said that the first dose of vaccination should be administered to all by 31 December.

For this, he directed for the constitution of additional teams and ensuring the supply of other necessary resources.

The CM said in this campaign, the help of NGOs, religious leaders should also be taken along with volunteer workers registered on the Samarpan portal. ‘Jaan hai to jahan hai’, hence every citizen should ensure his participation in the vaccination campaign considering the safety of his life, he added.

Khattar said the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, is personally reviewing the vaccination campaign. While paying special attention to this, the officers concerned should not do any such negligence which may lead to the third wave of Covid-19.

He said that 100 per cent target of vaccination should be achieved in Haryana by completing the second phase in two months. In the fairs organized in the districts under Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana, only those who have vaccination certificates should be allowed to come.

Apart from this, arrangements should also be made to vaccinate people by setting up camps on the spot at the places having a gathering of more than 500 people.

The CM said sufficient quantities of Covid-19 vaccine are available in the state. Therefore, once again the Information, Public Relations and Languages Department should make people aware to bring the districts who have lagged in the vaccination drive to get themselves vaccinated by running a special campaign. For this, publicity should be spread widely through TV, radio, local media, Bhajan congregations and advertisements.

Meanwhile, Khattar said there would be no shortage of DAP fertilizer in the state. For this, a demand has been made to give additional racks after talking to the Center. He said that Haryana would get 16 additional rakes in the next four days. After this, sufficient quantity of manure will be available in the districts.

He directed deputy commissioners to continuously monitor the distribution of fertilisers.