Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, on Thursday called for rejuvenation of 1890 ponds in the state in a time bound manner for the use of the public.

Giving this direction, the CM – the Chairperson of Haryana Pond and Waste Water Management Authority (HPWWMA) – said contaminated water of drains in the state should be treated and used for fisheries and irrigation purposes.

He emphasised to clean the natural rain ponds and maintain them till 30 June. While giving directions to set up a team of youth at the local level to look after the renovated ponds, Khattar said that it is not only necessary to focus on construction of ponds but also to maintain them.

The CM said presently if there is any encroachment on ponds, then prepare a report regarding the same and bring it to the notice of the authorities concerned so that appropriate action can be taken.

It was informed at the meeting that as per the orders issued by the government, a total of 905 ponds have been completed under the various schemes during fiscal year 2019-20 and 2020-21 and construction work of 756 ponds is about to be completed soon. Currently in the 18 model ponds, the used water of the houses is being allowed to flow into the ponds only after being treated by Constructed Wetland Technology and the rejuvination of the proposed 200 ponds in 2020- 21 will be started soon.

Meanwhile, the CM said the details of the crop sown in every acre should be registered by the farmers on the ‘Meri Fasal – Mera Byora’ portal. Besides this, the details of patches of land lying vacant should also be updated. During a meeting of Haryana Kisan Kalyan Pradhikaran held here today, it was informed at present 92 lakh acres of land is verified, of which about 68 lakh acres of land is under cultivation.

On the remaining uncultivated land, the CM directed to ascertain the usage of the remaining 24 lakh acres of land. He said that the mechanism of crop verification will be strengthened under the ‘Meri Fasal – Mera Byora’ Scheme. He also instructed the officers that in future the entire amount of crop purchase should be deposited in the account of farmers.

Khattar said it is difficult to enhance the income of farmers on the basis of agriculture only. For this, it is important to promote agriculture related activities like horticulture, floriculture, animal husbandry and fisheries. He said that initially plans for peri-urban agriculture should be formulated for four districts – Sonipat, Jhajjar, Gurugram and Faridabad so that there could be cultivation according to local needs.