Illegal Mining : Haryana govt orders judicial inquiry into Nuh DSP’s death

Haryana government on Thursday ordered a judicial inquiry into the death of deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Surender Singh who was mowed down by a dumper driver during a raid on Aravali hills in Nuh to check illegal mining.

“Haryana government has decided to get conduct a Judicial Enquiry into the death of a DSP by mine mafia in Mewat and all other circumstances of illegal mining in that area,” the state home minister Anil Vij said in a tweet.

The driver of the dumper Sabbir alias Mittar was arrested on Wednesday from adjoining Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district. He was arrested following the questioning of another accused who was arrested on Tuesday evening.

Vij said the police is running Operation Clean against illegal activities including mining and after this no one will dare to act like this.

Accompanied by two policemen, a driver and a gunman, the DSP, Tauru (Mewat), Singh had gone to Nuh to investigate an incident of illegal mining on Tuesday morning.

When he spotted a suspicious dumper and signaled it to stop, the driver sped and tried to run the men over. The driver and the gunman jumped to save their lives, but the DSP was hit. Singh was rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Singh was recruited as assistant-sub inspector in Haryana Police in 1994. He was currently posted as DSP, Tauru, and was to retire in four months. He was a native of Sarangpur village in Hisar and currently lived with his family in Kurukshetra.