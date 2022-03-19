Haryana villages to get 1000 hi-tech libraries: Minister

Haryana development and panchayats minister, Devender Singh Babli on Saturday said one thousand hi-tech libraries will be built in the villages as a pilot project in the state.

Addressing a gathering during the ‘Madhur Milan Programme’ organized in Kheri Raiwali village of district Kaithal, the ministers said with these libraries, the youth of rural areas will be able to make their future bright by taking education according to the present requirement.

Along with this, work is also underway to build 1000 gyms in villages to encourage youth towards sports and to keep them away from drugs, he said.

Babli said the issue of wastewater coming out of the households that are overflowing into the ponds will be resolved by installing a 5 pond system in the villages.

The minister said our government is committed to serving for the benefit of the common man and ensuring that all the welfare services reach the last person standing in the queue.

He said as two-thirds of the population resides in the villages of the state, a blueprint has been prepared for the all-round development of the villages, now all urban facilities will be provided in the rural areas. Community centres will be set up in the villages, in which all the basic facilities will be provided to the villagers and these centres will also take the form of the mini secretariat.

In the past, the pace of development work had slowed down due to Covid-19, now all-round development of the entire Haryana is being done by accelerating the pace of development works.

He further said that this year a target has been set by the government to repair 3400 ponds, which will help to resolve the problem of water overflow in the villages for this the five pond system will be installed. Babli said work will have to be done in the direction of increasing the sources of income in rural areas.

“Along with traditional farming, we also have to move towards horticulture and livestock. This arrangement will increase the income of the farmers,” the minister said. He said through various development initiatives we will ensure that the youth of Haryana gets a new direction towards progress.