Satellite images will be used in Haryana to prevent stubble burning. Many official functionaries, ranging from local sarpanches (village council heads) to deputy commissioners, would get SMS alerts soon after a satellite detects stubble burning in an area.

The additional principal secretary to Chief Minister, V Umashankar on Wednesday said a system has been developed to closely monitor and control the incidence of crop residue burning.

Under this system, an SMS will be sent twice a day to sarpanches, village secretaries, deputy directors, agriculture departments, tehsildars and deputy commissioners if stubble is found burning in the range of 100 to 115 metres based on the satellite image so that the officers concerned could visit the spot, take stock of the situation and implement the next action.

Meanwhile, the chief secretary, Vijai Vardhan, has directed the deputy commissioners to achieve the goal of zero burning of stubble in the state, management of in-situ and ex-situ management.

Besides this, he also directed the deputy commissioners to ensure the availability of crop residue management machinery to small and marginal farmers on a priority basis.

Vardhan said panchayats will be rewarded at the state level for performing well under Crop Residue Management. He said the panchayat, which gets the first, second and third position, will be rewarded an amount of Rs 10 lakh, Rs Five lakh and Rs Three lakh respectively.

Vardhan said this while presiding over the meeting with the Deputy Commissioners to prevent the burning of crop residues in compliance with the order of the Supreme Court held today through video conference.

The chief secretary directed the deputy commissioners to ensure adequate supply crop residue management machinery in districts, allocation of 70 per cent machinery to Custom Hiring Centers and farmers especially small and marginal farmers.

He said that every sarpanch should hold a meeting of the Gram Sabha and should pass a resolution not to burn stubble in the Gram Sabha.

He also directed to carry out a comprehensive awareness campaign at the district level, block, and village level, so as to make the people aware about not to burn stubble.