Haryana has been ranked the best in the Anemia Mukt Bharat (AMB) Index among 29 states in the country.

The ‘Anemia Mukt Bharat’, an initiative of the Union ministry of health & family welfare and UNICEF, has been launched to reduce the prevalence of anemia all over India.

In a recently released scorecard by the Union ministry, Haryana was ranked at the top slot with an AMB (Anemia Free India) Index of 46.7.

This information came to light during the 8th Governing Body Meeting of the state health society of the National Health Mission (NHM) in Chandigarh on Tuesday. The meeting was presided over by the Haryana chief secretary, Vijai Vardhan.

Furthermore, the chief secretary was informed that it was for the first time in year 2019-20 that the state had achieved 93 per cent of immunisation.

Haryana is one of 11 states in the country that have achieved National Health Policy targets well before 2020. The institutional deliveries have increased to 93.7 per cent and it was possible due to 24-hours delivery facilities in the state.