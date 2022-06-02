Haryana spent Rs 250 Cr for hosting Khelo India Youth Games-2021: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said Rs 250 Crore has been spent by the state to successfully host the fourth edition of ‘Khelo India Youth Games-2021 to be held between 4 June and 13 June.

Addressing a Press Conference, the CM said out of the total amount, Rs 139 Crore have been spent on the construction of new infrastructures along with revamping the old ones.

The CM said Union home minister Amit Shah will be the chief guest at the opening ceremony of this grand sports festival which will start at 7:30 p.m. on 4 June.

Khattar said in this sports festival, athletes will compete for a total of 545 gold, 45 silver, and 776 bronze medals. “We have got this golden opportunity of hosting these games and for this, all the necessary arrangements along with setting up the state of the art facilities have been made. Earlier also three editions of Khelo India have been organised but I assure you that this time because of the state’s hospitality, both the players and spectators will remember this event for a long time,” he said.

The CM said athletes will stay in three-star hotels and high-quality nutritious food would be served to them. He said the state government has constructed state-of-the-art infrastructure for these games along with revamping the old ones.

The CM said for the first time in the history of ‘Khelo India’, Haryana has organized a torch relay across the state. “For the last four months, three mascots who have been touring the State on a dedicated vehicle named ‘Raahgiri’ and have remained the centre of attraction in the entire state,” he added.

Khattar said in the ‘Khelo India Games’, the Mascot of Haryana has been named ‘Dhakad’. Just like the Jawan of Haryana is ‘Dhakad’, the farmer of Haryana is ‘Dhakad’ and the player of Haryana is ‘Dhakad’.

The CM said around 8,500 athletes from 36 States and Union Territories, athletes, coaches, and support staff from across the country will participate in these games. “As many as 25 sports events will be organized at five venues namely Panchkula, Ambala, Shahabad, Chandigarh, and Delhi,” he added.

‘Khelo India Youth Games-2021’, is being jointly organised by the state government and Sports Authority of India (SAI), Union ministry of youth affairs and sports.