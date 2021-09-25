Haryana promoting steel recycling by scraping of vehicles: Chautala

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister, Dushyant Chautala, on Friday said the state government is striving to make Haryana a leading State in the direction of steel recycling so the Union government’s goal of ‘Clean and Green India’ can be fulfilled.

Speaking at the ‘Haryana Energy Transition Summit’ organised virtually by the ‘PhD Chambers of Commerce’ as the chief guest, Chautala said at present Haryana is one of the few states promoting recycling in which work is being done on systematic-scrapping of vehicles and recycling of steel from it.

In Rohtak, a plant costing around Rs 150 Crore has already been commissioned while fruitful talks are on with some other big companies to create a strong scrap-recycling infrastructure in the state.

He said that by the time the Union government starts its Vehicle Scrapping Policy in the year 2023-24, the Haryana government will prepare the supporting infrastructure of ‘Automatic Testing Centre’ and scrapping facilities in the state.

Chautala informed that ‘HAREDA’ has been established by the state government to promote new and renewable energy in the State, this will encourage green building designs for efficient use of energy in housing, commercial and industrial sectors.

The state government has prepared ‘Haryana Solar Water Pump Scheme 2021’, which will also provide opportunities to the industries of Haryana to manufacture and sell solar pumps of the capacity of two horsepower (HP) surface and submersible and five HP (submersible).

Beneficiaries can avail subsidy under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Kusum Yojana’ ‘Solar Water-Pump Installation Scheme’ by paying only 10 per cent of the total cost. He also informed that Haryana is one of the leading states where the setting up of ‘Solar Rooftop Plants’ has been made mandatory for certain categories of buildings.

The deputy CM informed that Delhi-Chandigarh Highway has become the first ‘Electric-Vehicle Friendly Highway’ in the country on which solar-based electric vehicle charging stations have been installed.

He urged all the industrialists that we should use low carbon materials in the industries. Chautala said at present the companies which are making vehicles running on conventional fuel petrol, diesel etc. will also be given support and exemption to change their technology to non-conventional fuel vehicles.

Haryana government has drafted an Electric Vehicle Policy with an aim to check pollution caused by vehicular transport in the state. In this, facilities like capital subsidy, exemption on stamp duty, electricity subsidy, water incentive etc will be given to the manufacturers.