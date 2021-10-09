Haryana Police bust inter-state competitive exam paper solver gang, 7 arrested

With the arrest of seven persons, Haryana Police’s Special Task Force (STF) on Friday busted a gang that used to hack computers and solve competitive exams for candidates in lieu of money.

As many as 1200 computers, 130 hard disks, 6 laptops, pen-drives, blank cheques and 10 mobile phones were also recovered from their possession.

Giving this information here today, a Haryana Police spokesperson informed that the gang used to solve papers of online and offline exams of Staff Selection Commission, Multi-Tasking Staff, Railways, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), constables and other entrance tests at various centres and charge hefty amounts from the candidates appearing for the exam.

The arrested accused were identified as Ashok Kumar alias Shoki of Murthal Sonipat, Monu Kumar alias Doctor of Sonipat, Ashish of Gorad, Gori of Dosa in Rajasthan, Aakash of Motinagar in Jaipur, Aakash of Panawala, Jaipur and Ashish of Shamlo in Jind.

STF teams have arrested three accused from Nagpur in Maharashtra while the remaining from Sonipat district. Both Ashok and Monu carried a bounty of Rs One lakh and Rs 50,000 on their arrest.

The spokesperson said the primary probe revealed Ashok has a network in Jaipur, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Bihar etc. The gang operated in multiple states and had established labs in Panipat, Mohali, Nagpur, Ganaur. About 300-400 computers are used in each lab.