The Manohar Lal Khattar government on Friday shut down Internet services in 14 districts of Haryana till 5p.m.

on 30 January, taking the number of districts with Internet shut down to 17.

The Haryana government’s order said the Internet services’ shutdown would be implemented with immediate effect.

These 14 districts include Ambala, Yamuna Nagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Kaithal, Panipat, Hisar, Jind, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Fatehabad, Rewari and Sirsa. Earlier, after the Centre shut down internet in Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri, Mukarba Chowk and Nangloi and adjoining areas in the National Capital Territory of Delhi following violent farmers’ protests rocked the national Capital, the Haryana government had on Tuesday followed suit suspending mobile internet services, SMS and dongle services provided on mobile networks in Sonepat, Jhajjar and Palwal districts till 5 p.m. on Friday.

An official spokesperson said Haryana government has suspended mobile internet services (2G/3G/4G/CDMA/GPRS), all SMS services (excluding banking and mobile recharge) and all dongle services etc. provided on mobile networks except the voice calls in the territorial jurisdiction of districts of Ambala, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Kaithal, Panipat, Hisar, Jind, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Fatehabad, Rewari and Sirsa besides Sonepat, Jhajjar and Palwal.

The spokesperson said the suspension in these 14 districts will be imposed till 5 p.m. on 30 January, while the suspensions of mobile internet services Sonipat, Palwal and Jhajjar has been extended for next 24 hours till 5 p.m. on 30 January.

This order is issued to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in the jurisdiction of these districts of Haryana and will be in force with immediate effect. Any person who will be found guilty of violation of aforesaid order will be liable for legal action under relevant provisions.

The spokesperson said the suspension have been ordered under Rule 2 of Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017. All telecom service providers of Haryana including the Head of BSNL (Haryana jurisdiction) are hereby directed to ensure the compliance of this order.

The spokesperson said the state government has decided to impose this suspension of Internet services in order to stop the spread of disinformation and rumours through various social media platforms, such as WhatsApp, Facebook Twitter, etc on mobile phones and SMS, for facilitation and mobilization of mobs of agitators and demonstrators who can cause serious loss of life and damage to public and private properties by indulging in arson or vandalism and other types of violent activities.