Haryana govt to organise 200 employment fairs every year

Haryana government has set a target of organising 200 Rojgar Melas (employment fairs) every year to increase employment opportunities in the state.

Responding to a question raised in this regard during Question Hour on the second day of the budget session of Haryana Assembly on Thursday, minister of state for labour and employment Anoop Dhanak said a new employment portal has been launched in the state to connect the youth of Haryana with employment in the private sector. In order to meet the various requirements of demand of manpower in the private sector, the details of the Haryana youth have been compiled on the employment portal.

Private-sector employers and job aggregators have been clubbed on the employment portal. A 35 seater call center has been set up by the department to promote the details of the applicants on the employment portal and to connect these applicants with employment opportunities in the private sector, the minister said.

He said in order to provide employment opportunities to the youth in the private sector, the employment department has set a target of organizing 200 Rojgar Melas every year across the state, under which at least one mela or placement drive will be organised every quarter by the district employment exchange in every district of the state.

In view of the situation arising due to Covid-19, it is not possible to organise an actual mela which is why an online module has been developed by the labour department on its website (https://hrex.gov.in).

He said that to enable 50,000 meritorious youth of Haryana state to clear competitive examinations for government jobs in Haryana as well as jobs in Central government staff selection commission, public sector banks, Central paramilitary forces including Indian Railways, free of cost online coaching is being given to 50,000.

Dhanak said Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020 to ensure 75 per cent new employment to permanent unemployed youth of Haryana in various privately managed companies, societies, trusts, limited liability partnership firms, partnership firms etc located in the state of Haryana, has been notified on 2 March. The preliminary registration process for all private employers and local candidates as required under Section-3 of the Act is currently underway, he added.