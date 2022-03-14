Haryana: Fake currency worth Rs 1.11 lakh seized, 1 held

Haryana Police has seized counterfeit currency amounting to Rs 1.11 lakh in Sirsa district and arrested a woman in this connection.

A spokesperson of Haryana Police on Monday said a team of Crime Investigation Agency on a tip-off had seized 124 currency notes in denomination of 500, 200 notes in denomination of 200 and 90 notes in denomination of 100 from the accused woman identified as Sukhwinder Kaur.

He said police had received information that the arrested accused and her son, identified as Gagandeep, were trying to bring fake currency notes from Punjab to supply in the town.

Acting on the tip-off, police laid a trap and arrested the woman and seized the fake currency. However, her son managed to escape taking advantage of darkness. He would be arrested very soon.

Both have been booked under relevant sections of the IPC for possessing and using forged or counterfeit currency notes and further probe is underway, the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, Haryana Police has recovered a truck, laden with air-conditioners (ACs), stolen from Faridabad and arrested an accused in this connection. A spokesperson of Haryana Police said that 270 units of ACs worth around Rs 80 lakh were also recovered.

The arrested accused identified as Ajit, a resident of Palwal district has worked as a driver in a transport company and committed the crime in order to make a quick buck. He had stolen the parked truck from Sector 58 during the night and hid the vehicle in the Sohna hilly area. The accused was trying to sell the ACs and the truck.

Police had received information about the theft of this truck on 12 March. After the information, a police team was formed to crack the case. Based on the secret and other inputs, police have recovered the vehicle laden with 270 ACs.