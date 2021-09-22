Haryana CM Khattar cycles to office on World Car Free Day

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday rode a bicycle from his official residence to the civil secretariat on World Car Free Day on Wednesday, according to an official statement.

Khattar’s cabinet colleagues, education minister Kanwar Pal, transport minister Mool Chand Sharma, agriculture and farmers’ welfare minister JPDalal and many legislators joined him in riding a bicycle to the secretariat in Chandigarh from his residence. The civil secretariat is nearly two kilometres from Khattar’s official residence in Chandigarh and he had cycled the distance on a few occasions in the past too.

Speaking to reporters, Khattar said in a bid to encourage more usage of e-vehicles in the state, the state government has decided to give subsidy to the people for purchasing e-vehicles. The government has also formulated a vehicle-scrap policy for the discontinuation of vehicles older than the prescribed period in the NCR region, said the CM.

While calling upon the people of the state to protect the environment, Khattar said the environment is getting polluted due to the continual increase in the number of vehicles. People consider vehicles as status symbols, due to which employees and officers use vehicles as the main mode of commuting even when they stay close to their offices, said the CM.

On ‘World Car-Free Day’, the CM called upon people to take a pledge to adopt a car-pooling system or to travel on foot or cycle to nearby places. He said there should be plenty of oxygen in the atmosphere, but due to increasing pollution levels, the level of carbon dioxide in the environment is increasing.

The CM also visited the exhibition of e-scooters and e-cars manufactured by various automakers which were displayed at Haryana Civil Secretariat, Chandigarh. This exhibition was organised by the information, public relations and languages department.