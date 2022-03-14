Haryana Assembly: No case of organised illegal mining in Haryana, says mining minister

Haryana transport and mining minister Mool Chand Sharma on Monday said no case of organised illegal mining has been found in the state.

Replying to a question raised during the ongoing session of the Haryana Assembly today, Sharma said though sporadic incidents of theft of minerals have been noticed, they are being dealt with as per law.

“Such incidents also include cases of transportation of minerals from other neighbouring states without valid supporting documents (ie without valid bill/sol slip) under the provisions of section 21 (5) of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 and are dealt with by imposing fines accordingly,” the minister said.

He said the Haryana government has chosen a policy of zero-tolerance against illegal mining and has constituted a district-level task force under the chairmanship of deputy commissioners to prevent any incidents of illegal mining in the concerned district and to ensure compliance of the orders of the courts in this regard.

The minister said this task force consists of the Superintendent of Police and other concerned Senior Officers as members. The action taken by these task forces is reviewed by another state-level task force constituted under the chairmanship of the chief secretary, he added.

Sharma said two special enforcement teams of police have also been constituted by the state government who are working with the mining officers.

This apart, first information reports (FIRs) are being registered even today against those found indulging in illegal mining. In the financial year 2019-20 as many as 2,020 vehicles were caught, Rs 21.65 Crore fine was imposed and 211 FIRs were registered.

In the financial year 2020-21, 3,515 vehicles were caught, Rs 82.77 Crore fine was imposed and 539 FIRs were registered. In the financial year 2021-22 as many as 2,192 vehicles were caught, Rs 29.40 Crore fine was imposed and 977 FIRs were registered.