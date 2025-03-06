Haryana Assembly Budget Session from March 7 to March 28

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced on Thursday that the Budget Session of the state Vidhan Sabha would commence on March 7, and continue till March 28. As finance minister, he will present the state budget for the financial year 2025-26 on March 17.

The chief minister was interacting with the media persons after the all-party meeting and the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) held at the Haryana Vidhan Sabha here.

He further said that the session would commence on March 7 with the Governor’s address. Following discussions on the Governor’s address, the budget will be presented on March 17.

During the BAC meeting, there were positive discussions on the bills to be presented during the session, the duration of the session, and other important matters.

In response to a question about the pre-budget consultation meetings, the chief minister stated that he visited various districts across the state to hold discussions with industrial associations, chartered accountants, the textile industry, progressive farmers, FPOs, agricultural scientists, youth, Namo Drone Didi, Women’s Self-Help Groups, and invited their suggestions.

Additionally, he gathered inputs from the state’s ministers, MPs, and MLAs during a two-day consultation held in Panchkula on March 3 and 4.

He assured that the best suggestions would be incorporated in the upcoming budget. The chief minister emphasized that the goal of the pre-budget consultations is to create a budget that reflects the expectations of the state’s 2.80 crore population by integrating diverse viewpoints from various sections of society.

He said this would be the first budget of the third term of the non-stop BJP government of Haryana under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The budget, he added, would focus on advancing Haryana’s development at three times its current pace.

In reply to a question about the new building for the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, Chief Minister Saini said the matter has been discussed with the members during the all-party meeting.

He said due to the proposed delimitation in the state, the number of seats will increase, making the current building insufficient. As a result, a new building will be required.

When asked about the Municipal Elections in Haryana, Chief Minister Saini confidently remarked that a one-sided lotus will bloom on March 12.

In reply to another question, Chief Minister Saini said a provision would be made in the upcoming budget to provide Rs 2,100 to women. He assured that the promises made in the Sankalp Patra will be fulfilled one by one over the next five years.

The chief minister highlighted that his present has made significant progress in this direction, fulfilling 18 key resolutions that have benefited the people of the state. He further mentioned that, in this ongoing effort, 10 more resolutions will be completed soon.

In response to a question about the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha’s march from Punjab to Chandigarh over the non-fulfillment of farmers’ demands by the Punjab government, Chief Minister Saini stated that the Punjab government has played a role in provoking the farmers.

He emphasised that, as the son of a farmer, he understands the struggles and needs of farmers deeply. He highlighted that whenever farmers in Haryana faced natural disasters, the Haryana government stood by them.

The chief minister pointed out that the present Haryana government was the first to purchase 14 crops at MSP (Minimum Support Price), and today, 100 per cent of the crops in the state are being bought at MSP.

Saini also mentioned that he has repeatedly urged the state government to engage directly with the farmers, assure them that all their crops will be purchased at MSP, and provide them with relief.

He said farmers are the sons of the soil who feed the people, and the Punjab government should prioritize their welfare. He appealed to the Chief Minister of Punjab to refrain from using force against the farmers, urging instead to engage in dialogue and support them.

In reply to another query about the supply of seeds and fertilizers to farmers, Chief Minister Saini assured that now no one in the state will be able to deceive the farmers. He emphasized that the government has ensured that only certified seeds are made available to the farmers.